Three chain snatchers held, Rs 13L worth gold recovered
Sri kalahasti police on Monday arrested 3 chain snatchers who are involved in 6 cases and recovered 139.170 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 13 L from them.
Following the series of chain snatching cases reported in Srikalahasti, Thottambedu and Renigunta police stations, District SP V Harshavardhan Raju set up special teams to investigate and nab the culprits.
The police took 3 persons into custody who were moving suspiciously near Mittakandriga and later it was learnt that the trio were involved in 6 chain snatching cases.
The arrested include Mutham Manimatan (29), Mari Manikyam (25) and Kottambeti Raja (20). SP Harshavardhan Raju appreciated the police team who involved in the operation. He announced rewards to the police team Srikalahasti I town CI Gopi, PCs Hemadri, Shankaraiah, Arun Kumar and Bala Gangadhar Reddy.