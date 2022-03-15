Three children killed in a road accident in Terlam mandal of Vizianagaram

Terlam (Vizianagaram): Three children under the age of twelve years have been killed in a road accident in Terlam mandal of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday evening. Three out of five traveling on motor cycle have breathed their last in a terrific accident.

A school bus of a private school has hit the motor cycle on which they are travelling and dragged them for around 50 miters of distance. The children have received serious head injuries and died on the spot and two others are hospitalized with injuries.

K.Surendra Naidu, SI of Terlam informed that M.Murali of Perumali village in that Terlam mandal has been bringing back his sons M.Siddhu aged 10 years and M.Harsha aged 9 years and his relatives son V.Rushi aged 9 years and B.Satish from the ZP high school Perumali, where they are studying. When their motor cycle reached Tekkali valasa highway, Murali tried to over take a car pasang vesi des to him but with in a movement motor cycle was hit by a school bus coming in opposite direction.

The father Murali is seriously injured and both of his sons Siddhu and Harsha and son of his co-brother Rushi have been killed on the spot. Locals reached the sport, informed the police. Police has sent Murali and Satish to M.R.Hospital for treatment and the bodies were sent to postmortem. Case is booked, started investigation.