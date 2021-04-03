Three-day advocates cricket tourney begins in Ongole

Ongole: High Court judge and administrative judge of Prakasam district Justice M Venkata Ramana said that when the body and mind are healthy and active, good decisions will be taken.

He inaugurated the T20 Interstate Cricket Tournament by the Navya Andhra Advocates Cricket Association being organised as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Prakasam district court at Ongole on Friday.

The Advocates Cricket Teams from Nellore, Eluru, Kurnool, Guntur, Vizag, Srikakulam, Ongole, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Kadapa, Rajahmundry and Kakinada are participating in the tournament scheduled from April 2 to 4, at the CSR Sarma College and ABM Degree College grounds.

NAACA PRO Shanmugam Yadav introduced the players from the teams to the High Court Justice, who started the tournament by batting in the bowling of SP Siddharth Kaushal.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Venkata Ramana said that the sports will give energy to the advocates and help them think concisely. He said that playing in teams increase moral values, confidence, social skills, leadership, honesty, working as a leader and team member along with respecting others.

The district judge P Jyothirmayi, Bar Council members GallaSudarsan Rao, Prakasam district bar association president Boddu Bhaskar, NAACA president Mahati Sankar, secretary Sankar, vice president Nagabhushanam, senior advocates Mohan Das, Lakshman, Mallikharjuna Rao and others also participated in the programme.