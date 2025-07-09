Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes

Tirupati: The three-day annual Jyestabhishekam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati concluded on Tuesday with the grand Kavacha Samarpana to the Utsava deity.

The rituals began with Suprabhatam and darshan for devotees. Sri Govindaraja Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken to the Kalyana Mandapam. From 8 am to 11.30 amM, rituals like Sata Kalasa Snapanam, Mahashanti Homam, Tirumanjanam, Kavacha Pratishtha and Akshatarohanam were performed amidst Vedic chanting.

The Kavacha Samarpana was performed from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm. In the evening, from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm, the deity was taken in a procession around the temple streets accompanied by Ubhaya Nachiyars.

Tirumala Peethadhipathis Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Dy EO V R Shanti, AEO K Munikrishna Reddy, other officials, and a large number of devotees participated.