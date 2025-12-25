Darshan’s wife files cyber abuse complaint

Bengaluru: In a recent development, Vijayalakshmi, wife of popular actor Darshan, has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in response to offensive and defamatory comments directed at her on social media. The complaints were made against multiple accounts for posting derogatory remarks following her recent statement.

Vijayalakshmi had made a comment during an interaction in Davangere, questioning the behavior of people who, in her view, had remained silent during Darshan’s challenging times. “When Darshan was around, nobody spoke. Now, everyone is talking on platforms like TV channels and stages. Where were they when he was there?” she had remarked, which appeared to spark a backlash on social media.

Soon after this statement, several social media users started posting abusive comments targeting her. Taking a strong stand against the cyberbullying, Vijayalakshmi submitted a formal complaint regarding more than 150 offensive comments posted from at least 15 Instagram accounts. She included screenshots of these comments as part of her complaint.

In an Instagram story, Vijayalakshmi expressed her frustration and discontent with those behind the hateful comments. “For all those calling themselves ‘classy fans,’ thank you for publicly displaying your level of decency. Police complaints have been filed against these accounts,” she wrote, warning those who harass others in the name of fandom. She further made it clear that such behavior would no longer be tolerated under the guise of ‘fan love’ or admiration.

Vijayalakshmi’s message was clear: “To the men and women who use offensive language and bypass basic manners and decorum, your actions are uncalled for. No further explanation is needed on this matter,” she added.

In her post, Vijayalakshmi emphasized that the issue wasn’t personal but a broader message. “This is not just about me. Every woman deserves respect, and this serves as a reminder to all,” she stated. She also mentioned that despite remaining silent for some time, she would no longer allow such behavior to continue.

Vijayalakshmi’s complaint to the Cyber Crime Police marks a significant stand against cyberbullying, sending a message to those hiding behind anonymity to harass individuals on social media. Her statement also reflects the larger issue of online abuse directed towards women, urging society to acknowledge and combat this issue seriously. As the investigation progresses, it is expected that strict actions will be taken against the individuals behind the offensive posts.