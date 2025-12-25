BDA to acquire 100 acres for business corridor, offers Rs 15.6 cr/acre

Bengaluru: Landowners giving up land for the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC–PRR-1) project will receive negotiated compensation of up to Rs15.60 crore per acre in select villages, in accordance with the principles of the new land acquisition framework. Several farmers have already consented to the negotiated compensation, following which the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has initiated steps to acquire nearly 100 acres of land.

For land acquisition under the BBC project, the BDA has offered five compensation options to landowners. The authority has decided to commence the acquisition process immediately upon receiving consent letters from landowners. To facilitate the process, four district collectors have been appointed.

Landowners in villages through which the BBC road passes have been given the choice of compensation in the form of cash, residential plots, commercial plots, Transferable Development Rights (TDR), or Floor Area Ratio (FAR). For those opting for negotiated cash compensation, village-wise details of the compensation amount, TDR and FAR have been published on the BDA website.

Under this framework, compensation has been fixed at Rs15.60 crore per acre in Venkatal village of Yelahanka taluk and Rs14.64 crore per acre in Kothanur of KR Puram taluk. Officials said the negotiated compensation is several times higher than the amount payable under the conventional consent award under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

The BDA has already issued final notices to several landowners, directing them to submit their consent letters within 15 days. Once the required documents are submitted, the authority has decided to issue cash compensation, provisional TDR certificates, or eligibility certificates for residential or commercial plots within the next 15 days.

From January 1, the land acquisition process will be expedited. Officials stated that if landowners fail to submit consent letters within 15 days of receiving notice, the land will be acquired under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. In such cases, the compensation amount along with 9 per cent interest will be deposited in court, which would be significantly lower than the negotiated compensation fixed under the new principles.

Of the total 1,810 acres required for the BBC project, final notifications were issued for 948 acres in 2008, and compensation was determined at the time but not disbursed. As per existing legal provisions, these landowners are not eligible for negotiated compensation under the new framework. To extend revised compensation to them, an amendment to the law is required, which will need Cabinet approval. A proposal in this regard is expected to be placed before the upcoming Cabinet meeting, officials said.

Although the land being acquired is agricultural, the BDA has decided to offer TDR based on converted urban land values, calculated per square foot. For landowners opting for plots as compensation, the size of residential plots will not be restricted to the earlier 60:40 ratio. Compensation will be linked to prevailing guidance values, allowing landowners in high-value areas to receive plots exceeding 40 per cent of the acquired land area.

Residential plots of equivalent value will be provided in Dr K. Shivaram Karanth Layout or residential layouts surrounding PRR-1, while commercial plots will be offered at a 65:35 ratio, translating to 8,385 sq ft of developed commercial space per acre.

Meanwhile, the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the BBC is under preparation. As per existing rules, tenders can be floated only after 80 per cent of land acquisition is completed. However, the BDA has written to the government seeking permission to call tenders after completing 60 per cent of the acquisition.

BBC Limited Chairman L.K. Atheeq said that several landowners have already come forward to give up nearly 100 acres of land after agreeing to the negotiated compensation. “On average, steps are being taken to acquire about 100 acres every week,” he added.