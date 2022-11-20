Three dead after a lorry collided with na auto in YSR Kadapa district

A serious road accident took place in YSR Kadapa district, a lorry collided with an auto at Chennareddypalle, Muddanur mandal. In this accident, along with two couples traveling in the auto, the auto driver died on the spot.

The accident took place while the deceased were returning from Dattapuram village in Kondapuram mandal. The deceased have been identified as Dastagiri, Saraswati and auto driver Prem Kumar.

On the information of the locals, the police reached the accident site and examined the manner in which the accident happened. A case has been registered and investigation is being conducted on the road accident.