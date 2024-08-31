Live
- A day after declared 'sinner', Sukhbir Badal appears before Akal Takht
- ECI revises Haryana poll date from Oct 1 to Oct 5; counting on Oct 8
- Bengaluru Police submit charge sheet in PG hostel woman murder case
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Essential Tips for Selecting the Perfect Lord Ganesha Idol
- Paris Paralympics: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol SH1 final
- Putin receives reports from military day and night: Russian presidential spokesman
- England have opportunity to take advantage of possibly tired Sri Lankan bowlers, says Morgan
- ‘Laggam’ teaser showcases traditions of Telangana village wedding
- Predominance of Skill in Determining Winning Outcome in Fantasy Sports: A Statistical Report by IIM Bangalore Professors
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ first look creates buzz
Just In
Three dead after car washes away in flood water in Guntur
Highlights
A tragic incident unfolded in Uppalapadu of Pedakakani mandal of Guntur when three individuals lost their lives after their car was swept away by floodwaters.
A tragic incident unfolded in Uppalapadu of Pedakakani mandal of Guntur when three individuals lost their lives after their car was swept away by floodwaters. The victims, identified as Raghavendra, Satvik, and Manvita, were involved in a tragic accident while transporting two children home from school, which had been closed due to heavy rains.
The floodwaters, exacerbated by the continuous downpour in the region, overwhelmed the vehicle, leading to its tragic fate. Local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, but sadly, all three occupants were pronounced dead upon retrieval.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS