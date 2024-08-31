  • Menu
Three dead after car washes away in flood water in Guntur

A tragic incident unfolded in Uppalapadu of Pedakakani mandal of Guntur when three individuals lost their lives after their car was swept away by floodwaters.

A tragic incident unfolded in Uppalapadu of Pedakakani mandal of Guntur when three individuals lost their lives after their car was swept away by floodwaters. The victims, identified as Raghavendra, Satvik, and Manvita, were involved in a tragic accident while transporting two children home from school, which had been closed due to heavy rains.

The floodwaters, exacerbated by the continuous downpour in the region, overwhelmed the vehicle, leading to its tragic fate. Local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, but sadly, all three occupants were pronounced dead upon retrieval.

