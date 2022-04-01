Three dead and 15 injured as bus collides a parked lorry in Anantapur

In a ghastly road accident took place in Anantapur district, the bus collided with a lorry parked near Midutur in Paddavaduguru Mandal. As many as three people were killed and 15 others were injured in the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached there and took relief measures.



The six critically injured were rushed to a private hospital in Anantapur with the help of locals. It appears that twenty people were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident. The accident caused a brief disruption to vehicular traffic on the road. The front part of the bus was said to be destroyed in the incident.



The accident took place while the bus was coming from Bangalore to Hyderabad and it appears to have been caused due to the driver being drowsy. Police have registered a case and are investigating the road accident.