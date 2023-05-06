Three dead and three injured after a mini van collides car in Kannamangalam

The incident in which three members of the same family were brutally killed in an accident while going to take darshan at Tiruvannamalai on Friday. According to details, Orugu Dayasagar Reddy (58) and Madhumathi (53) live near RCP Gurukulam in Srikalahasti town. They have a son Dr. Suryateja Reddy (33) who got married to Dr. Mounika Reddy (29) a year ago.

To celebrate the full moon on Thursday, the family went to Tiruvannamalai by car. Participated in hill walk and returned on Friday. At the same time, a mini van coming from Odugathur in Vellore district collided with a car at Kannamangalam. In this accident, Dayasagar Reddy and Dr. Suryateja Reddy, who were in the car, died on the spot while Dr. Mounika, Madhumita along with three others were seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to Vellore Government Hospital. Dr. Maunika died while receiving treatment there. Madhumati's condition is also said to be critical. While Suryateja is working as a doctor in Chittoor Apollo Hospital, his wife Mounika Reddy is a house surgeon in Vizianagaram. The death of three members of the same family created a tragic scenes in the house.