Three dead as a lorry overturns at Nakarikallu of Palanadu district

A fatal road accident took place at Shanti Nagar in Nakarikallu mandal of the Palanadu district district where three people death as a lorry overturns. Going into the details, a lorry going from Macharla to Bhimavaram with stones overturned.



In this accident, three labourers who were traveling in the lorry reportedly dead on the spot after the stones fell on them. The deceased were identified as Amaresu Srinu, Dodda Bhaskara Rao and Ramawat Muninayak of Macharla Pasarlapadu.



After getting the information, the police reached the spot and learnt about the incident shifted the dead bodies to Narasaraopet Government Hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. However, full details of this accident are yet to be ascertained.