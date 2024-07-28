Three dead in a tragic road accident in Kakinada district

A tragic road accident occurred in the Murari area of Gandepalli mandal, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a young boy. The incident took place when an unidentified vehicle collided with a motorcycle that subsequently lost control.

It is learnedthat the collision was severe, leading to the immediate fatalities of the three victims. A woman who sustained serious injuries in the accident was promptly transported to Rajamahendravaram Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are urging witnesses to come forward with information about the unidentified vehicle involved. The community mourns the loss of life and extends condolences to the affected families during this difficult time.