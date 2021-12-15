  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three Foreign returnees tested Covid -19 positive in East Godavari

Representational Image
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

People are worried and freighted in view of the suspicious rumours about the possible cases of Omicron in the East Godavari district.

People are worried and freighted in view of the suspicious rumours about the possible cases of Omicron in the East Godavari district. District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran told "The Hans India" that three foreign returnees are tested Covid -19 positive and are kept in quarantine in the East Godavari district. Two are stated to be from Singapore and one is from Bangladesh.

He said that for the past four days they have been staying in the district. It is stated that they tested negative before they started their journey from their places. But, on arriving they are tested Covid -19 positive in the district and immediately they are kept in quarantine.

Mr. Hari Kiran said that all their reports have been sent to Central for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for further testing and confirmation. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. KVS Gowreswar Rao told " The Hans India" that he has been on leave and hence not obtained any information regarding foreign returnees being tested Covid -19 positive.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X