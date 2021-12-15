Three Foreign returnees tested Covid -19 positive in East Godavari

People are worried and freighted in view of the suspicious rumours about the possible cases of Omicron in the East Godavari district. District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran told "The Hans India" that three foreign returnees are tested Covid -19 positive and are kept in quarantine in the East Godavari district. Two are stated to be from Singapore and one is from Bangladesh.



He said that for the past four days they have been staying in the district. It is stated that they tested negative before they started their journey from their places. But, on arriving they are tested Covid -19 positive in the district and immediately they are kept in quarantine.

Mr. Hari Kiran said that all their reports have been sent to Central for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for further testing and confirmation. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. KVS Gowreswar Rao told " The Hans India" that he has been on leave and hence not obtained any information regarding foreign returnees being tested Covid -19 positive.