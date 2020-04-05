Three fresh corona positive cases registered in Kurnool

Kurnool: With the registering of three fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number has gone to four in the district. These three persons, who tested positive, were among the returnees who attended a communal meet at New Delhi in mid-March. The first positive case was registered at Nossam village in Sanjamala mandal on March 28.



A 23-years-old resident of Rajasthan state working in the Railway department at Nossam tested positive. He is undergoing treatment in isolation ward in Kurnool Government General Hospital. In a span of eight days, three more fresh cases, one at Roja Street in Kurnool town and other two, one each at Banaganapalle town and Owk village were detected. All four positive cases were being treated at KGH. These places were declared as red containment zones by the district administration. High alert was imposed within a radius of three kms of the identified areas. No one is allowed to enter into the zones and the residents are also not allowed to come out.

According to an official source, the district administration has sent 250 more blood samples to virology departments at Anantapur and Tirupati and results are awaited. The District Collector, while addressing media on Saturday, said that the district administration has detected 840 people who interacted with foreign returnees. Out of them, 441 have been put under home quarantine, 399 were in government quarantine. Two persons were arrested for violating quarantine norms, said the collector.

He further stated that the blood samples of 338 Delhi returnees were sent to virology departments at Anantapur and Tirupati. Of them, 90 reports have been received and 87 tested negative.