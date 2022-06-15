Three held for molesting a married woman

Tirupati : East Police of Tirupati on Wednesday arrested three persons including a head constable of the 9th battalion and a reporter of a vernacular publication for molesting a married woman in a drunken state.

The incident happened at Korlagunta Junction on Alipiri bypass road in Tirupati on Tuesday night. Speaking to the media at East Police Station here on Wednesday, DSP Murali Krishna said a woman was working in a pharmacy near Korlagunta Junction and while she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw along with her husband, three persons in a drunken state molested her in front of her husband.

When the husband tried to stop them, they beat him up indiscriminately, the DSP said. "After receiving a complaint from the victim, the police arrested the three," the DSP said. He said the arrested were Banda Giribabu (28), employee of a vernacular publication, Durga Prasad (21), a private photographer and Chaitanya Kumar (42), a head constable who belonged to the 9th battalion of APSP and working at Tirumala.