Three held on charge of carrying drugs in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Airport police arrested three persons at NAD junction on the charge of carrying drugs.

Of the three, a woman belongs to Hyderabad, while the other two are from Visakhapatnam. The accused were identified as Ganta Malavya, Lanka Venkata Hemanth Kumar alias Hemanth and Uppalapati Prudvi Raju. Meanwhile, Kilari Geetanjali, who's involved in the case, is yet to be arrested.

The drugs, being carried in the form 18 NMDA tablets, two small packets MD crystal powder, a car, three mobile phones cash Rs.20,500 were seized from the accused, the police said on Monday.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

