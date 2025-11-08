Live
Three killed in three vehicle collision in Kirlampudi of Kakinada
A tragic road accident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning when a wedding car lost control on the national highway near Monur village, Kirlampudi mandal in Kakinada district.
The vehicle, returning from a wedding in Annavaram, struck students and passengers waiting for a bus after a front tyre burst. The collision involved two motorcycles and a rickshaw, resulting in the deaths of three individuals at the scene, while seven others sustained serious injuries, most of whom were students. Jaggampet MLA Jyothula Nehru arrived promptly at the location and instructed authorities to ensure the injured received optimal medical care.
In a separate incident, students narrowly escaped injury in Tagarakunta, Sathya Sai district, when a school bus lost control and veered off the road with 60 pupils on board. Fortunately, none of the students were hurt.
Days prior, in Bapatla district, a severe accident claimed the lives of two young men after their speeding motorbike collided with a lorry at the Clock Tower intersection. Sheikh Rizwan and Chintala Nani, both 21 and residents of Koritapadu in Guntur district, had attempted to visit Suryalanka beach but turned back due to its closure. Tragically, at approximately 2.34 am, their bike collided with a lorry travelling from Chirala towards Guntur, resulting in their immediate fatalities.