Three member committee formed to probe Srikakulam temple stampede

The investigation into the tragic stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy temple, which resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals, is currently underway. Following the incident, Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar has ordered the formation of a three-member committee to delve into the details surrounding the tragedy. The committee comprises Tekkali RDO Krishnamurthy, Srikakulam ASP KV Ramana, and Endowment Department Assistant Commissioner Prasad. They are tasked with determining the causes of the stampede and will report their findings to the government.

The incident, which has garnered widespread attention across Andhra Pradesh, occurred during a significant gathering on Ekadashi in the month of Karthika, when large crowds flocked to the temple. Among the deceased are nine women and a 12-year-old boy, with two others sustaining serious injuries as they were trying to ascend the stairs for darshan of the deity on the first floor.

Reports indicate that the stampede began when the stair railing collapsed under the pressure of devotees, leading to a chaotic scene as individuals fell over one another. In the wake of this tragedy, prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have expressed their profound shock and condolences. A case has already been registered in connection with the incident.