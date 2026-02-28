Three of a family die as car rams into parked crane

Nandyal: Three members of a family were killed in a tragic road accident in Nandyal district on Friday. The incident took place on the Dhone National Highway near Jagadurthi when their car crashed into a stationary crane.

The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Tirupati. Pramod, a resident of Bengaluru, was driving the car along with his wife, son and daughter. The impact of the collision was severe, and his wife and two children died on the spot. Pramod suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital by local residents. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.

Transport minister B C Janardhan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He said it was deeply saddening that three members of the same family lost their lives in the accident. The minister spoke to district officials to get details and reviewed the response taken after the mishap.

He directed officials to ensure that the injured victim receives proper medical care. The minister also appealed to motorists to be more careful on the roads and to strictly follow traffic rules to avoid such tragic accidents in the future.