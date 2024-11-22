Three persons admitted to hospital for diarrhea treatment

Live
Owing to water contamination, a few people at Sai Nagar in Gajuwaka fell sick, while three of the residents admitted to hospital to get treated for diarrhea.
Visakhapatnam: Owing to water contamination, a few people at Sai Nagar in Gajuwaka fell sick, while three of the residents admitted to hospital to get treated for diarrhea.
The incident happened at the 67th ward of the GVMC.. It is learnt that the contamination of water supply pipelines is said to be the reason for the diarrhea.
Based on the instructions of GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, a showcause notice was served to assistant engineer of GVMC S.Venkata Rao to suspend him as he neglected in rendering his duties.
Patients, B.Triveni, Padmavathi and Ramesh, who were admitted to the hospital were said to be out of danger.
