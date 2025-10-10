Three rare, complex cases treated

Visakhapatnam: The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) team at Sunrise Children’s Hospital successfully treated several rare and complex cases. Of them, three cases stood out reflecting the team’s expertise, prompt decision-making and unwavering dedication.

They included severe Domperidone toxicity wherein a seven-year-old boy weighing 25 kg was brought to the hospital with recurrent seizures, grunting respiration, bradycardia (HR 25/min), severe hypotension (BP 40/25 mmHg) and inability to breathe spontaneously. With close monitoring and intensive supportive care, the child gradually became hemodynamically stable and made a complete recovery.

In another case, a nine-year-old boy was diagnosed with Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES), secondary to dengue. He suffered from sudden onset of seizures and transient cortical blindness. He was treated in the PICU and gradually improved neurologically and regained partial vision.

In another case, a five-year-old boy suffered from Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM). However, he was treated promptly with high-dose TV methylprednisolone for five days. The child showed remarkable improvement and achieved complete motor and neurological recovery

Dr Talcheru Tirupathi, Dr Ganesh Sanku, Dr B Prathibha, Dr G Naveen, and Dr P Santhosh of the hospital laid emphasis on timely medical intervention and team’s commitment towards serving the patients.