Live
- Telangana Government Launches Free AI Training Initiative for Youth, Over 200 Students Enroll
- Congress, BJP demand resignation of Kerala CM after MLA's 'revelations'
- Centre to track 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software to ease traffic
- Balakrishna’s 50th golden jubilee celebration: Chiranjeevi calls for unity amid fan wars
- Rajkummar Rao: Art comes first, stardom is secondary
- Mouni Roy leave fans in awe
- ‘Aay’ movie team donates to AP flood relief
- Bandaru Dattatreya praises film team for exploring Sanatana Vedic themes
- Operation of 1500 additional buses by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Congress CEC finalises list of 23 candidates for 2nd & 3rd phase of J&K polls
Just In
Three Sisters from Vijayawada Extend Support to Flood Victims with Generous Donation
In a heartwarming gesture, three sisters from Vijayawada-Vijayalakshmi, Nirmala Devi, and Rani - have come forward to support those affected by the recent floods that have caused significant distress in the region.
Vijayawada: In a heartwarming gesture, three sisters from Vijayawada-Vijayalakshmi, Nirmala Devi, and Rani - have come forward to support those affected by the recent floods that have caused significant distress in the region. Demonstrating a spirit of solidarity and compassion, each sister donated ₹50,000 to aid flood victims.
The sisters met with the Chief Minister at the NTR District Collectorate to hand over their donations personally. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and praised the sisters for their generosity and timely support to those in need.
The recent heavy rains have led to severe flooding in many parts of the state, leaving thousands of people displaced and in urgent need of assistance. The donation from these three sisters is a testament to the community spirit and unity that has emerged in response to this crisis.