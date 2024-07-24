Live
- No buzz for Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ in Telugu states ahead of release
- From a businessman to a proactive MLA
- Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ urge fans to avoid sharing leaked set photos
- TTD Releases Rs. 300 SED tokens for October 2024
- Banaganapalle embraces Janardhan Reddy
- CBI to probe death, victim forced to sing natl anthem
- Beware: Hackers Imitating CrowdStrike Support Amid Windows Update Issues
- Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s 'Bad Newz' Promotions Fail to Attract Audience
- A heroic rise from Power Star to Political Powerhouse
- Parliament Monsoon Session: Budget Debate And Opposition Protests Set For Wednesday
Just In
Three trucks smuggling free sand seized
An attempt to smuggle free sand from Kukkunur towards Khammam was foiled by the Task Force officials as per the directions of Collector K Vetri Selvi on Tuesday
Eluru: An attempt to smuggle free sand from Kukkunur towards Khammam was foiled by the Task Force officials as per the directions of Collector K Vetri Selvi on Tuesday.
Polavaram DSP Suresh Kumar Reddy, DD- Mines, Revenue, Panchayat Raj officials under supervision of DPO Srinivasa Viswanath went to the spot and moved the lorries exceeding the limit from Lankalapalli to Aswaraopeta and weighed the quantity.
While the government’s aim is to give free sand to the poor, some smugglers have been transporting illegally to neighbouring Telangana. The DPO and District Task Force members warned sand smugglers that strict action will be taken if anyone transports sand in violation of government regulations.
DPO Srinivasa Viswanath said that three Telangana lorries were caught carrying sand beyond the limit from Ibrahimpet sand depot in Kukkunur mandal.