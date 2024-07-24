  • Menu
Three trucks smuggling free sand seized

One of the seized trucks
An attempt to smuggle free sand from Kukkunur towards Khammam was foiled by the Task Force officials as per the directions of Collector K Vetri Selvi on Tuesday

Eluru: An attempt to smuggle free sand from Kukkunur towards Khammam was foiled by the Task Force officials as per the directions of Collector K Vetri Selvi on Tuesday.

Polavaram DSP Suresh Kumar Reddy, DD- Mines, Revenue, Panchayat Raj officials under supervision of DPO Srinivasa Viswanath went to the spot and moved the lorries exceeding the limit from Lankalapalli to Aswaraopeta and weighed the quantity.

While the government’s aim is to give free sand to the poor, some smugglers have been transporting illegally to neighbouring Telangana. The DPO and District Task Force members warned sand smugglers that strict action will be taken if anyone transports sand in violation of government regulations.

DPO Srinivasa Viswanath said that three Telangana lorries were caught carrying sand beyond the limit from Ibrahimpet sand depot in Kukkunur mandal.

