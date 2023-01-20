Three women dead after tempo vehicle hits parked lorry in Chapadu of Kadapa

A serious road accident took place at Chapadu in the Kadapa district in the early morning on Friday where a stationary lorry was hit by a tempo vehicle leaving three women die on the spot and 8 people were seriously injured.

According to the information, as many as 15 members of a family from YMR colony of Proddutur were on their way to Tirumala in a tempo. While they reached Chapadu, the tempo vehicle has hit the parked lorry.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The police have identified the dead as Anusha, Obulamma and Ramalakshmamma. A case has been registered and police are investigating the accident.