Three young men drowned to death in Maipadu beach of Nellore

Highlights

In a heartbreaking incident in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, three young men tragically lost their lives while swimming at Maipadu beach on...

In a heartbreaking incident in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, three young men tragically lost their lives while swimming at Maipadu beach on Sunday.

The victims, all residents of Narayana Reddypet, had gone to the beach for a day of leisure on what was a holiday.

During their swim, the trio went missing, prompting a swift response from marine police who arrived at the scene to conduct a search of the waters. Tragically, the bodies were later recovered.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as investigations continue into this devastating event.

