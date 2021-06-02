Thunderstorm lashes Krishna district

Vijayawada: Sudden downpour coupled with thunderstorm witnessed in some parts of Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts on Wednesday. A farmer died of lightning at Mustabad village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district.

The deceased is yet to be identified. In another incident, a five-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when lighting struck a house in Ramnagar colony of Nidamanuru village on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The asbestos roof was shattered after the lighting struck causing panic among the family members and neighbours.

Lighting also struck in other mandals of Krishna district. Rain lashed some parts of Vijayawada. The denizens of Vijayawada heaved a sigh of relief with sudden change of weather. The residents were suffering from scorching heat and high temperatures since beginning of summer.

Some areas of Vizianagaram district received thunderstorms. Kothavalasa, L Kota and some other mandals experienced thundershowers in the evening and the temperatures abnormally came down.

But due to gales, the power supply was interrupted in Kothavalasa and nearby areas. Later, the Transco officials restored the power supply. Thunderstorms experienced in some parts of Visakhapatnam district also.