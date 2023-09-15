Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Just In
Thunderstorms forecast in coastal Andhra
Vijayawada: Meteorological Centre, Amaravati on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over North...
Vijayawada: Meteorological Centre, Amaravati on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days from September 15 to 18. In a statement, the Meteorological centre stated that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining North Odisha West Bengal coast is tilting south-westwards. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days. Due to the impact of cyclonic circulation formed in Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh the next four days. The Meteorological centre also forecast light to moderate rains at isolated places.