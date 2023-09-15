Thunderstorms forecast in coastal Andhra

Vijayawada: Meteorological Centre, Amaravati on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days from September 15 to 18. In a statement, the Meteorological centre stated that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining North Odisha West Bengal coast is tilting south-westwards. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days. Due to the impact of cyclonic circulation formed in Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh the next four days. The Meteorological centre also forecast light to moderate rains at isolated places.