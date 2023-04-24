Thunderstorms forecast in coastal AP today

VIJAYAWADA: India Meteorological Department's Meteorological centre, Amaravati on Sunday announced thunderstorms with hail accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP, South coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday.

Due to the impact of trough/wind discontinuity runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level, the temperature levels across Andhra Pradesh dropped on Sunday. The average temperature in the State was between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius. Compared to the past few days, the temperature remained lower in the State on Sunday and people heaved a sigh of relief. There were no reports of heat waves in the State.

The State was reeling under severe heat waves for the past two weeks and mercury levels even touched to 44 degrees in some parts causing severe suffocation. Due to the impact of the trough over Andhra Pradesh and adjacent States, the weather conditions changed temperature levels and they dropped by 8 to 10 degrees in the State on Sunday.

On April 25, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. On April 26, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

On April 27, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.