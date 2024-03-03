TIDCO beneficiaries receive house keys at various colonies

Visakhapatnam: The mass housewarming ceremony of the buildings constructed at a cost of Rs.230 crore in Padmanabha Nagar, Kommadi, Mantripalem, Pedagantyada and Duvvada areas of the undivided Visakhapatnam district was held on Saturday.

Of the 3,216 houses, 192 houses were given to the beneficiaries for just one rupee and ‘Satyanarayana Swamy vratam’ was organised for 800 beneficiaries.

Rajya Sabha Member YV Subba Reddy, Visakhapatnam west constituency coordinator and Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Anand Kumar, AP TIDCO chairman Jammana Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, GVMC co-option member Behara Bhaskara Rao distributed registration documents along with house keys to the beneficiaries at Padmanabha Nagar in the west constituency.

Addressing the beneficiaries the YSRCP regional coordinator Subba Reddy informed that the property worth approximately Rs 15 lakh is being registered for the beneficiaries free of cost. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced a number of welfare schemes for the weaker sections, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam west constituency coordinator Adari Anand Kumar mentioned that welfare, development and good governance of all sections is the mission of the YSRCP government and the ruling party is providing welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries irrespective of their political affiliation. He appealed to the voters to re-elect such government which is pro-poor.

TIDCO chairman Jammana Prasanna Kumar said the Chief Minister’s aim was to ensure that every poor person owns a house. As a part of the programme, a set of new clothes were given to the beneficiaries.

Former MLA Malla Vijay Prasad, TIDCO superintending engineer D Narasimha Murthy, executive engineer D Sudhakar, project director of UCD KV Papunaidu, YSRCP leaders K Sathi Babu, G Naga Raju, were present.