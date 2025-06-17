Tidco houses will be handed over by Dasara: NMC chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan said, following the directions of MA&UD Minister P Narayana, TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by Dasara festival.

He took representations from the public during Public Grievances Redressal System on Monday.

Responding to the plea of the petitioners over inordinate delay in handing over TIDCO houses, the Commissioner said the government is keen on providing infrastructure facilities in full fledged manner before handling them over to the beneficiaries. Hence, there is delay and causing inconvenience, he informed, adding that 90 per cent of works of infrastructure facilities were completed and the remaining works are under progress in a war foot manner.

Stating that houses are not sanctioned for a few beneficiaries for various reasons, Commissioner Nandan said following the government’s directions, money will be refunded to them very soon. He stated that the municipal administration has already served notices to the beneficiaries, who owned the houses, to take them. If they are not interested, then the houses would be allocated to others, he added.

The Commissioner has warned of initiating stringent action against people, who constructed houses without proper permissions, adding that the municipal administration has already submitted petitions against 25 illegal constructions in the court and summons also sent to the building owners for initiating criminal action.

Deputy Commissioner Chennudu and others were present.