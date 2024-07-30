Tiff ends in shooting with country made gun

Tirupati: In a violent altercation on Sunday night in Madanapalle mandal, a man was severely injured after being shot by his brother-in-law. The injured man was immediately taken to Madanapalle government hospital. Gangayya and Bharati from Tamballapalle had arranged their daughter Reddamma’s marriage to Purushottam, a resident of Navodaya Colony in Valasapalle of Madanapalle mandal. For the past year, Gangayya and his son, 23-year-old Reddy Praveen, have been living with Purushottam in Madanapalle. On Sunday night, Praveen received a call about a confrontation involving Purushottam’s brother, Divakar, and Anand from Aravavandlapalle. Praveen went to the scene to intervene and tried to pull his younger brother-in-law Divakar aside to calm the situation.

However, this enraged Divakar, who then shot Praveen with a country-made gun. Praveen was critically injured, with nine pellets lodged in his thigh. The attackers left Praveen at the scene, stealing his two-wheeler and mobile phone before fleeing. Passersby recognised Praveen and informed his family members. The family rushed him to Madanapalle Government Ho spital by car. Upon learning of the incident, Rural SI Ravi Kumar arrived at the hospital to gather details and investigate.