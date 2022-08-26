Tiger caught on camera

Vizianagaram: After four months, the elusive tiger on prowl was caught on a camera trap for the first time near Puligommi village in Merakamudidam Mandal of Shikaruganji Reserve Forest (SRF) cover in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

The tiger movement was captured on one of the trapping cameras, while the tiger came for food. Forest officials have sent the footage of the trapping cameras to the tiger cell in wildlife institute of India, Dehradun to get more details of the tiger like age and gender.

The elusive tiger killed a cow near Puligommi village in Merakamudidam Mandal on Monday. Based on the pug marks that were collected on the spot, the forest officials confirmed the tiger attack and installed five sets of trapping cameras in the surrounding area. The tiger come back to the same spot to take away remaining prey that was left over on Tuesday early hours. Later, principle conservator of wildlife animals, Guntur Santhi Priya Pande, Vizianagaram DFO S Venkatesh visited the spot.

They have been monitoring the tiger movements closely and alerting the locals not to enter into nearby forest to rear their cattle or sheep. Vizianagaram DFO, S Venkatesh said, "The tiger was caught on the camera trap near Puligommi village in Shikaruganji Reserve Forest cover on Tuesday early hours.