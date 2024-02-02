Tiger footprints found near Nallajerla

Rajamahendravaram: Tiger roaming in East Godavari district is causing panic among people. The signs of tigers roaming in the border area of Nallajerla mandal in East Godavari and Koyyalagudem mandal of Eluru district are disturbing locals.

Officials have found that the tiger that wandered in the fields of Potavaram village of Nallajerla mandal at 2 am on Thursday is now roaming near Chilakavaripakala of Koyyalagudem mandal.

Tiger hair and blood stains were seen on the fencing as the iron fencing pierced while the tiger crossing in the fields at Chilakavaripakala.

Officials predict that the tiger will return to the Kannapuram forest area in the next 24 hours. Forest and revenue officials warned people to be vigilant.

Kannapuram Forest Range Officer said that the tracks (footprints) of the tiger were

found between Marthandametta and Jagannathpuram. He said that there is a possibility of the tiger roaming near the villages of Sanjeevapuram, Karagapadu, Guddigudem, and Nandigudem.