Tiger sightings keep city residents on edge

Rajamahendravaram: Residents of Rajahmundry and surrounding areas are on high alert as a Royal Bengal Tiger continues to roam dangerously close to the city. Forest officials said that although a tiger usually travels between 15 and 25 kilometres a day, this big cat has remained within a 10 to 20 kilometre radius of Rajahmundry for the past five days, causing concern among the public and keeping authorities on constant vigil.

Concern grew after the tiger was spotted late on Tuesday night near the National Highway close to Diwan Cheruvu centre (10 kms from the city). It was seen near a corporate school and the SVBC Convention Centre, forcing people travelling in two cars to stop on the road. Videos recorded by eyewitnesses have gone viral on social media. Witnesses said the tiger was seen jumping over a wall near the function hall, a moment also captured on video.

From there, the tiger reportedly moved during the midnight hours via Bijapur towards Raghunathapuram, where it killed a buffalo calf. Another video showed the tiger calmly crossing the road near Raghudevapuram, raising serious concern as the movement occurred close to residential areas and busy traffic routes.

Rajanageram MLA B Balarama Krishna said approval has been received from the Central government agencies to tranquilise and safely capture the tiger, as it is moving within human settlements.

He said the tiger has travelled nearly 650 kilometres so far and no incident of attack on humans has been reported. He clarified that the animal has killed livestock only for food. However, he stressed the need for public alertness and expressed hope that the tiger could be captured within the next two days.