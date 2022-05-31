Tiger's movement still elusive in Prathipadu as forest officials fail to trap

Despite hectic efforts, the forest officials have woefully failed to track and trap the Bengal Tiger at a hilly area, pump house, casuarina plantation, Potuluru village in Prathipadu Mandal of Kakinada district. For the last fews days they are conducting the search operation vigorously in the territory. A team of the forest department started the operation to catch the tiger early morning on Tuesday. The team with rescue vans, nets and tranquilizers went into the forest compartments where the big cat was spotted a day before at Prathipadu territory.

As it happens to be a Royal Bengal Tiger, the forest department officials applied for the permission to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Despite the Bengal tiger presence in their camera, they are unable to find the pugmarks as it moves away to the nearby hills. The first appearance of pug marks has not been increased and the movement of the tiger is vague and uncertain.

District Forest Officer IKV Raju told " The Hans India" that 120 forest personnel have been deployed for the tiger searching operation. He said that they are determined to trap the tiger at any cost. He said that they have applied for permission to NTCA but the reply is not yet given. After getting the nod from NTCA must use suitable tranquilizers and deploy veterinary doctors who have experience in dealing with wildlife.

Mr. Raju added that experts are coming from Nagarjunasagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve to participate in the search operation . Even if permission is not given they should use tranquilizers in the presence of veterinary doctors to catch the tiger. He said that the tiger has killed three cattle and is moving in Pothulu , Ommangi, Sarabhavaram, Kodavali and Kodurulanka territories.