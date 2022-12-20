Tight security arrangements for CM YS Jagan's tour today

Darsi (Prakasam District): District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SSG personnel and other officers carried out Advance Security Liaison in Darsi on Monday, to make sure that foolproof security measures are in place ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour.

The Advance Security Liaison ensures anti-sabotage checking, sanitising the venue well in advance in close coordination with local police, installation of door frame metal detectors at entry points and arrangements for multi-layered frisking of visitors. The CM will visit Darsi on Tuesday to attend the wedding reception of Rajeev, son of Darsi MLA Maddisetty Venugopal Rao.

The Collector, SP and the ASL team visited helipad, inspected security arrangements and ordered for speed up of works. They have gone through the route map of the CM's convoy, installation of barricades at helipad, reception venue and public entry and exit points, reviewed security arrangements at VVIP and VIP vehicle parking place and surrounding areas of venue and helipad, and made necessary suggestions to beef up.

The SP ordered the police to make sure foolproof security was in place at the reception, and arrange parking for the officers, leaders and others without clogging traffic flow.

Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, Additional SP (Administration)

K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP (Crime) Sridhar Rao, Additional SP AR Ashok Babu, SSG DSP

G Viswanatham, SB DSP

B Mariyadasu, Darsi

DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy, Ongole DSP U Nagaraju, Disha DSP Pallapuraju, Ongole traffic DSP Mallikharjuna Rao and other CIs, SIs were also part of the inspection team.