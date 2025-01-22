TIL healthcare organises free eye screening camp

Sri City: Reflecting its commitment to improving community welfare through corporate social responsibility (CSR), TIL Healthcare, a Sri City-based company, in collaboration with Sri City Foundation, conducted a three-day free eye screening camp at Cherivi village starting Tuesday. The initiative was supported by Sankara Nethralaya (Sri City unit), with a dedicated team of ophthalmologists and paramedical staff providing services throughout the camp.

On the first day, more than 145 individuals underwent screening, with a similar turnout anticipated over the next two days. TIL Healthcare is providing free eye drops and medicines to those in need, along with arranging free spectacles for individuals diagnosed with refractive errors.

Commending the initiative, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, remarked, “Such CSR initiatives aim to provide healthcare access to underserved communities. I am optimistic that more companies in Sri City will step forward to organise similar healthcare camps in the region”.

Representing TIL Health Care, Arun Mangla (Head, Plant Operations), Manoj Kumar Rathi (Vice-President), Manoj Nair (Marketing Manager) and Mr. Ravi Chandra (HR Manager) were present at the camp. Sri City representatives, including Ramesh Kumar (Vice President, Customer Relations) and Surendra Kumar (Senior Manager, Sri City Foundation) also attended.