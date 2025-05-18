Tiranga Yatra organised

Rajamahendravaram: A grand Tiranga Yatra was organised here on Saturday to express solidarity with the Indian Army and the Central Government for the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindhoor,’ which showcased India’s strength to the world.

The yatra was jointly organised under the leadership of leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party, along with various social organisations.

Prominent leaders, including BJP State President and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLC Somu Veerraju participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders said that ‘Operation Sindhoor,’ launched in response to terrorist activities in Pahalgam, demonstrated India’s might and stood as a testament to the bravery of Indian soldiers and the nation’s sovereignty.

The Tiranga Yatra began at Pushkar Ghat and proceeded through Kotagummam Centre and Main Road, finally culminating at Kotipalli Bus Stand. Hundreds of participants marched with a massive tricolor flag, chanting patriotic slogans, creating an electrifying atmosphere of national pride.