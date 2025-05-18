Live
- My books are just not plots, themes, characters, stories-Anandajit Goswami
- Major fire shop in Old City in Hyderabad, CM Revanth asks quick resue operations
- A blend of tradition and modernity
- Structured online nutrition plan could offer hope in tackling India’s diabetes crisis: Study
- Gates students receive gold medals from Guv
- Collector stresses on cleanliness & tree plantation
- Sachin-Jigar reflect on 10 years of ‘Go Goa Gone’ and its genre-defying soundtrack
- Minister offers silk robes to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy
- Tiranga rally organised
- Tamil Nadu: 30 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Valparai
Tiranga Yatra organised
Rajamahendravaram: A grand Tiranga Yatra was organised here on Saturday to express solidarity with the Indian Army and the Central Government for the...
Rajamahendravaram: A grand Tiranga Yatra was organised here on Saturday to express solidarity with the Indian Army and the Central Government for the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindhoor,’ which showcased India’s strength to the world.
The yatra was jointly organised under the leadership of leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party, along with various social organisations.
Prominent leaders, including BJP State President and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLC Somu Veerraju participated in the event.
Addressing the gathering, the leaders said that ‘Operation Sindhoor,’ launched in response to terrorist activities in Pahalgam, demonstrated India’s might and stood as a testament to the bravery of Indian soldiers and the nation’s sovereignty.
The Tiranga Yatra began at Pushkar Ghat and proceeded through Kotagummam Centre and Main Road, finally culminating at Kotipalli Bus Stand. Hundreds of participants marched with a massive tricolor flag, chanting patriotic slogans, creating an electrifying atmosphere of national pride.