Tiruchanoor: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held at Padmavathi temple

Tiruchanoor: Ahead of the Annual Pavithrotsavam festival, the traditional Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor on Tuesday morning.

After morning rituals of Suprabatham, Sahasra Namarchana and Shuddhi the holy task of cleansing the temple premises began at 6 am and lasted till 9am. The roofs, temple prakaram, pillars and puja materials were all cleansed with herbs and perfumed water amalgamation called "Parimalam".

Curtains donated: A devotee couple from Hyderabad, Srinivasulu and his wife Sarada had donated 12 decorative curtains to the temple.

Dy EO Jhansi Rani, AEO Subramanyam, Superintendents Malleswari, Madhu and Archakas participated in the event. Pavitrotsavam: The Pavitrotsavam festival will be conducted at Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor from August 31 to September 2, with Ankurarpanam on August 30.

The three-day Agama ritual will be performed once in a year to ward off any lapses committed either by staff or by devotees during festivals and utsavas in the temple.

As part of the event Pavitra Pratista will be done on August 31 and Pavitra Samarpana on September 1 and Purnahuti on September 2. In view of Covid-19 restrictions, the Pavitrotsavam festival will be performed in Ekantham at Sri Padmavati temple.