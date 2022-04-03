Tirumala CCS CI bags AP Police Medal

Tirupati: Tirumala Central Crime Station (CCS) Circle Inspector K Chandrasekhar Pillai has bagged prestigious AP Police Medal, for his meritorious services.

Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu along with Additional SPs E Supraja and Arifullah congratulated him for the achievement. Chandrasekhar Pillai popularly known as Crime Pillai joined in the department in 1983 as constable and was promoted as head constable in 1991 before getting promotion as SI in 2010. He was promoted as and posted as CI in Tirumala CCS in May 2021.

In his 39 years of service, he achieved 121 rewards, 309 good service entries in service record, 17 appreciation certificates, Police Medal in 2009, Best Police Medal in 2015 and Indian Police Medal in 2016. He was also topped in the recovery of stolen property from thieves.