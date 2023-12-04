  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Dams full to their capacities

Tirumala Dams full to their capacities
x
Highlights

All the five major dams in Tirumala are full to their capacities with the incessant rains from the past four days.

Tirumala: All the five major dams in Tirumala are full to their capacities with the incessant rains from the past four days.

Papavinasanam, Akasaganga, Gogarbham, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara are the chief water sources in Tirumala. Water is also drawn from Kalyani Dam in Tirupati. About 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Tirumala in just 24hours.

As on December 4 at 8 am, the water level in all the five dams reached full capacities. Details as below...

1) PPV DAM :- 693.60mtrs

FRL :- 697.14 mtrs

2) GG DAM :- 2887' 00"

FRL:- 2894' 0"

3) AKG DAM :- 859.80mtrs

FRL:- 865.00mtrs

4) Kumaradhara Dam :- 896.20mtrs

FRL:- 898.24mtrs

5) Pasupudhara Dam :- 895.90mtrs

FRL:- 898.28mtrs

The water levels in all the dams will suffice the drinking water needs for the next 214 days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X