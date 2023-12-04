Live
Just In
Tirumala Dams full to their capacities
Tirumala: All the five major dams in Tirumala are full to their capacities with the incessant rains from the past four days.
Papavinasanam, Akasaganga, Gogarbham, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara are the chief water sources in Tirumala. Water is also drawn from Kalyani Dam in Tirupati. About 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Tirumala in just 24hours.
As on December 4 at 8 am, the water level in all the five dams reached full capacities. Details as below...
1) PPV DAM :- 693.60mtrs
FRL :- 697.14 mtrs
2) GG DAM :- 2887' 00"
FRL:- 2894' 0"
3) AKG DAM :- 859.80mtrs
FRL:- 865.00mtrs
4) Kumaradhara Dam :- 896.20mtrs
FRL:- 898.24mtrs
5) Pasupudhara Dam :- 895.90mtrs
FRL:- 898.28mtrs
The water levels in all the dams will suffice the drinking water needs for the next 214 days.