Tirumala: Devotees gift Rs 2.295 cr to TTD Trusts

Tirumala: Chennai-based industrialist and TVS Motors Managing Director Sudarshan donated Rs 1.05 crore to TTD's Sri Padmavathi Hrudayalaya (Children's Heartcare Hospital). On behalf of the donor, his kin handed over the Demand Draft towards the donation to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple on Saturday.

The TTD also received a donation of 1.02 crore as donation from Hyderabad-based firm GVA INFRA towards Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini scheme while two devotees M Haribabu and S Venkateswarulu also from Hyderabad city donated Rs 10 lakh each to SV Anna Prasadam Trust, on Friday night. Another devotee S Ravi Babu donated Rs. 2,50,000 to SV Gosamrakshana Trust. The donors handed over the demand drafts towards the donation to the Donor Cell, Dy EO Padmavathi.