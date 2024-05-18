Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam commences

Tirumala : The annual Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam began on a grand religious note on the day of auspicious Vaisakha Navami evening at the Parinayotsava Mandapam in Tirumala on Friday.

The processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy on Gaja Vahanam along with Sridevi and Bhudevi on separate Tiruchis were brought to the mandapam and the rituals began amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Veda pundits.



Interesting episodes like Edurkolu, Poobantata, Varanamayiram etc., were exchanged between brides and bridegroom as per the Hindu marriage tradition.



Devotees were thrilled to see the joyful events chanting Govinda...Govinda. A series of activities like Chaturveda Parayanam, rendition of Annamacharya Sankeertans, Nadaswaram, Melam mesmerised the devotees on the occasion. The celestial wedding will continue two more days.



Meanwhile, th Parinayotsava Mandapam has been spruced up matching the occasion. The Unjal Mandapam was decorated with thousands of cut flowers in the shape of lotus.



The pictures of Sri Krishna in Worli Art, the sun bond themes of Sri Krishna Swamy, Kora Art painting work of Srinivasa Padmavathi Parinayam stood out as special attractions.



The electrical illumination enhanced the grandeur of the celestial wedding festival.



TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, garden deputy director Srinivasulu, SVETA director Subramanyam Reddy, DyEO Gunabhushan Reddy and others were present.

