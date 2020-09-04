X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala: Pilgrims Cheer Eco-Friendly Jute Bags

Tirumala: Pilgrims Cheer Eco-Friendly Jute Bags
x

Pilgrims Cheer Eco-Friendly Jute Bags

Highlights

The sale of Tirupati laddu Prasadam in jute bags instead of plastic covers since last year has earned a popular response from pilgrims.

Tirumala: The sale of Tirupati laddu Prasadam in jute bags instead of plastic covers since last year has earned a popular response from pilgrims.

After banning the use of plastic bottles and plastic carry bags at Tirumala as an eco-friendly initiative, the TTD has been pondering in replacing the popular laddu bags as well.

As part of this environment-friendly initiative by TTD, the Jute Corporation of India came forward with a design for laddu bags, which got a good reception from devotees in view of its convenience and quality.

The cost of the jute bags varies with the quantity of laddus it holds viz. Five laddus holding bag pricing Rs. 25, ten laddus bag at Rs.30, 15 laddus capacity bag at Rs.35 and 25 laddus bag costing Rs.55.

Devotees are also expressing their immense satisfaction towards the TTD initiative to sell jute bags.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X