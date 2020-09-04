Tirumala: Pilgrims Cheer Eco-Friendly Jute Bags

Tirumala: The sale of Tirupati laddu Prasadam in jute bags instead of plastic covers since last year has earned a popular response from pilgrims.

After banning the use of plastic bottles and plastic carry bags at Tirumala as an eco-friendly initiative, the TTD has been pondering in replacing the popular laddu bags as well.

As part of this environment-friendly initiative by TTD, the Jute Corporation of India came forward with a design for laddu bags, which got a good reception from devotees in view of its convenience and quality.

The cost of the jute bags varies with the quantity of laddus it holds viz. Five laddus holding bag pricing Rs. 25, ten laddus bag at Rs.30, 15 laddus capacity bag at Rs.35 and 25 laddus bag costing Rs.55.

Devotees are also expressing their immense satisfaction towards the TTD initiative to sell jute bags.