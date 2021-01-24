Tirumala: SBI donates Rs 26 lakh to SVBC for Dharmic programmes

Tirumala: The State Bank of India has offered a donation-cum sponsorship of Rs 26,98,070 towards promoting dharmic programmes of TTD on the SVBC channel. SBI Managing Director Challa Srinivasulu Chetty handed over a DD for the sponsorship to Additional EO and SVBC MD A V Dharma Reddy on Sunday at the latters camp office in Tirumala.

Sanjay Sahay, CGM, SBI Amaravati circle, Vinita Bhattacharjee, GM, S Giridhar, Tirupati DGM, S Satyanarayana, RM, CHVS Prasada Rao, Tirumala branch manager were also present.