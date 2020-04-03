Tirumala: Sri Ramanavami Asthanam held at Srivari temple

Tirumala: The auspicious event of Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Sametha Hanumanta Asthanam was held at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Thursday.



Earlier during the day, the hour-long Snapana Tirumanjanam (celestial bath) was held at Ranganayakula Mandapam with the Abhishekam to the utsava idols (deities) of Sri Sitarama Lakshmana and Hanumanta Swamivarlu.

There after, the Adhyapakas chanted pasurams from Divya Prabandam while Veda pandits chanted Purusha Suktam ,Taitriya upanishad, Sri Suktam, Bhu Suktam, Neela Suktam and Pancha Shanti mantras which were aimed to enhance the divine charm of Srivari temple further.

Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, Temple DyEO Harindranath and other officials participated.

Later in the night, Sri Ramanavami Asthanam was performed at the Bangaru vakili inside Srivari temple.

TTD has however cancelled the Sri Hanumanta Vahana Seva to be conducted on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami in view of the corona virus restrictions.