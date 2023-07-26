Tirumala: Srivari Pushkarini to be closed from Aug 1 to 31

Tirumala: Srivari Pushkarini at Tirumala will be closed from August 1 to August 31 for cleaning purposes. As a practice, in order to undertake cleaning works and civil repairs ahead of the ensuing Brahmotsavams scheduled in September and October this year, it will be closed. Consequently, The TTD has also cancelled Pushkarini Harathi till completion of these works.

Normally there is no stagnation of water in Pushkarani in view of the presence of an efficient recycling system with which a ratio of fresh water is recycled regularly. During the first 10 days, the existing water will be sent out followed by the civil works in the next 10 days. During the last 10 days, fresh water with a Ph value of seven is refilled in the Pushkarini. The TTD water works department conducts the cleaning drive of the temple tank.