Live
- BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
- Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
- Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
- Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
- Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
- After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed, check the rates on July 26
- ‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights
- AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 26, 2023
Just In
BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
Tirumala: Srivari Pushkarini to be closed from Aug 1 to 31
Srivari Pushkarini at Tirumala will be closed from August 1 to August 31 for cleaning purposes.
Tirumala: Srivari Pushkarini at Tirumala will be closed from August 1 to August 31 for cleaning purposes. As a practice, in order to undertake cleaning works and civil repairs ahead of the ensuing Brahmotsavams scheduled in September and October this year, it will be closed. Consequently, The TTD has also cancelled Pushkarini Harathi till completion of these works.
Normally there is no stagnation of water in Pushkarani in view of the presence of an efficient recycling system with which a ratio of fresh water is recycled regularly. During the first 10 days, the existing water will be sent out followed by the civil works in the next 10 days. During the last 10 days, fresh water with a Ph value of seven is refilled in the Pushkarini. The TTD water works department conducts the cleaning drive of the temple tank.