Tirumala: TTD to resume all darshans if things turn normal

Tirumala : TTD will resume all darshans in a phased manner, including Arjitha sevas, privileged darshan for senior citizens, specially-abled, etc., which were suspended since March last year, owing to Covid pandemic, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

The EO attended to 32 pilgrim callers from across the country during the monthly Dial your EO programme held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday responding to various issues and suggestions brought by them during the interactive programme.

Callers Ranga Rao and Radhakrishna from Vijayawada, Praveen from Anantapur sought to know when TTD will resume separate darshan facility for senior citizens and physically-challenged pilgrims that were cancelled a year back, the EO said after resuming Arjitha sevas on April 14, TTD will review the Covid situation and consider resuming the darshan facility for them.

Reddy Prakash from Punganur complained of no response from TTD call centres though he had tried several times while a pilgrim wanted simplified procedure for allotment of rooms which is now very cumbersome and another sought measures to avoid delay in Kalyanakatta.

Answering a caller, the EO said as part of its Sanatana Dharma Prachara, TTD is rigorously working to bring out Ashtadasa Puranas to the public and veteran pundits are working on the project.

"We have already released Matsya Puranam, Brahma Maha Puranam, Vishnu Puranam etc., recently and will release others also," he said. He also said as sought by the caller, he will verify about Sri Bhashyam penned by Sri Ramanujacharya and see the possibility for its publication.

Srinivas from Hyderabad said that they are not getting SVBC telecast properly to which the EO said because of want of upgradation viewers facing problem in some areas which would be sorted out soon by replacing the old equipment with latest ones which is on.