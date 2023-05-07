Live
Tirumala: Vasantotsavam concludes at Tiruchanur
Highlights
The annual three-day Vasantotsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur concluded on Saturday.
The priests rendered the sonorous Suprabatham in the early hours to wake the Goddess and later Sahasramanarachana was held.
In the afternoon, the professional deity was taken to Frida Gardens where as part of the spring festival snapanam to utsava deity was conducted amidst chanting of hymns in the gardens, near the temple.
In the evening, the processional deity was taken in a procession in the Mada streets around the shrine and returned to the temple, marking the completion of the three day Vasantotsavam.
Deputy EO Govindarajan, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and religious staff were also present.
