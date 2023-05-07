  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala: Vasantotsavam concludes at Tiruchanur

Tirumala: Vasantotsavam concludes at Tiruchanur
x

Priests performing snapana tirumanjanam to Goddess Padmavathi on the concluding day of Vasantotsavam at Tiruchanur on Saturday

Highlights

The annual three-day Vasantotsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur concluded on Saturday.

Tirumala : The annual three-day Vasantotsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur concluded on Saturday.

The priests rendered the sonorous Suprabatham in the early hours to wake the Goddess and later Sahasramanarachana was held.

In the afternoon, the professional deity was taken to Frida Gardens where as part of the spring festival snapanam to utsava deity was conducted amidst chanting of hymns in the gardens, near the temple.

In the evening, the processional deity was taken in a procession in the Mada streets around the shrine and returned to the temple, marking the completion of the three day Vasantotsavam.

Deputy EO Govindarajan, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and religious staff were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X