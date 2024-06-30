Live
Tirumala witness surge in devotees rush, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans
The Tirumala continues to witness a surge in devotees, with long queues stretching for hours as they wait to catch a glimpse of Sri Venkateswara Swami.
The waiting time for the free Sarva Darshan currently stands at a staggering 18 hours, with devotees patiently standing in queues outside all compartments. For those with Rs. 300 special tokens will have to wait for 5 hours in line
Yesterday, a total of 80,404 people made their way to the temple to seek the blessings of the deity. Additionally, 35,825 devotees offered hair as a sign of their devotion.
The Srivari Hundi also saw a significant income of Rs. 3.83 crores being collected from the donations and offerings made by the devotees.
