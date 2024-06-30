  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala witness surge in devotees rush, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala witness surge in devotees rush, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans
x
Highlights

The Tirumala continues to witness a surge in devotees, with long queues stretching for hours as they wait to catch a glimpse of Sri Venkateswara Swami.

The Tirumala continues to witness a surge in devotees, with long queues stretching for hours as they wait to catch a glimpse of Sri Venkateswara Swami.

The waiting time for the free Sarva Darshan currently stands at a staggering 18 hours, with devotees patiently standing in queues outside all compartments. For those with Rs. 300 special tokens will have to wait for 5 hours in line

Yesterday, a total of 80,404 people made their way to the temple to seek the blessings of the deity. Additionally, 35,825 devotees offered hair as a sign of their devotion.

The Srivari Hundi also saw a significant income of Rs. 3.83 crores being collected from the donations and offerings made by the devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X